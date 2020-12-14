Experienced communicator takes railway builders under his wing for a better understanding of the dynamics of communication

“Its been a challenging year for all businesses but D&M Rail Construction had the foresight to initiate training which not only served to provide workers with certain essential communication tools but also with the knowledge to adapt in an ever changing world filled with challenges such as we have witnessed this year,” said communications trainer, Usi //Hoebeb, upon conclusion of a roving training session in November.

During the year, //Hoebeb has trained more than 200 of D&M Rail Construction’s staff, during one-day workshops conducted in Omaruru, Kalkfeld and Otjiwarongo. At each session, groups of staff members received training on the macro and micro-economic and social-cultural dynamics of communication. The training was specifically designed to enhance the morale and skillsets of the workers during the disruptions caused by the devastating lockdown.

Commenting on the success of the exercise, //Hoebeb said the “The desired outcome, reflected by the topics covered by the training included equipping workers with strategies for resolving workplace conflicts; developing inter-personal communication techniques; encouraging adherence and respect for the organisational chain of command; and working to the development of team cohesion to achieve greater effectiveness.”

As an aside, the D&M Rail employees were also informed about the benefits of cultural diversity in the workplace.

Afterwards, D&M Rail’s Training Manager, Edwardt Kambongarera said “a safe, happy work environment is essential if we wish to achieve good production, especially in our railway construction space. Therefore, this training not only served to highlight the critical nature of the topics such as communication, but also motivated our teams whose morale was also adversely affected by the effects of the pandemic. I am confident we can close the year and start the new year on a positive note…Inspired and motivated!”

Seasoned communicator, Usi //Hoebeb (front, third from left) and D&M Rail Construction’s Training Manager, Edwardt Kambongarera (front, second from left) coordinated one-day training sessions for the company’s workforce to bring them up to speed on the dynamics of communication during severe business disruption.