2.5kg maize meal packet the cheapest staple food item in Windhoek during November

Posted by | Dec 15, 2020 |

The average retail prices for some of the basic products consumed by the households for the month of November 2020 indicate that for a packet of maize meal (2.5 kg), the Khomas region recorded the lowest price of N$35.21.

This is according to the Namibia Statistics Agency’s November 2020 consumer price index. The price for maize in //Kharas, Erongo, Hardap and Omaheke stood at N$37.09. For cooking oil (750 ml), consumers in the Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi regions paid the lowest price at N$20.25 while the highest price was observed in Khomas at N$21.51.

During November, on average, the motorist in northern regions paid N$12.15 per litre for petrol, while in //Kharas, Erongo, Hardap and Omaheke motorists paid N$12. 07 per litre and in Khomas the price was N$12.08 per litre.

This was due to the annual inflation rate that slowed to 2.2% from 2.5% recorded in November 2019. Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni said despite this slowdown, on a monthly basis, the inflation rate remained unchanged at 0.1% compared to a month earlier.

“The slow growth in the annual inflation rate for November 2020 was mainly reflected in the price levels of Clothing and footwear (from 1.9% to -6.5%); hotels, cafes and restaurants (from 3.5% to 0.95); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (from 1.9% to -1.3%), transport (from 0.1% to -1.2%) and recreation and culture (from 4.9% to 4.3%),” Shimuafeni explained.

 

