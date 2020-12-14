Black Friday sale encourages more Namibians to explore local tourist attractions

A recent Black Friday sale by Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) saw a significant increase in Namibians who are interested in exploring their country, with over 10,000 vouchers sold to over 3000 customers in just six days.

NWR’s Black Friday special which ran from 27 November to 02 December, featured N$500 vouchers for 2 people Bed and Breakfast at /Ai-/Ais, Gross Barmen, Hardap Resort, Halali, Namutoni Fort, Okaukeujo, Waterberg, Hobas and Terrace Bay while the N$1000 voucher for two people includes dinner, bed and breakfast at Sossus Dune Lodge, Dolomite, Onkoshi and Popa Falls.

Spokesperson for NWR, Mufaro Nesongano confirmed that this was the company’s first-ever Black Friday sale and it is the best performing sale they had in terms of interest shown by domestic tourists. The company’s yearly 75% discount every March has had similar interest.

The interest shown is expected to keep the state-owned resorts busy, but according to Nesongano, they are ready to receive the visitors. So far, there have been renovations undertaken at Okaukuejo resort (40% complete), Halali resort (60% complete), Sesriem Camping site ablutions (60% complete), Mile 108 Private Guest Facilities (90% complete).

“With regards to our service, we have been continuously working on ensuring that our staff is well equipped to serve the guests who have been visiting and those who will visit us,” he said.

Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director said based on their assessment, the agreement with web tickets enabled them to reach many clients who could not make it to NWR’s Windhoek or Swakopmund reservation offices.

“From the data that we analysed, our customers bought an average of three vouchers each. In our view, this is a testament of the loyal support from the Namibian market as well as the interest our nation has in visiting our resorts,” Ngwangwama said.

The Black Friday sale, and the impact of Covid-19 on tourism has evidently taught NWR to never place its focus solely on the international market as there is a great opportunity in developing and focusing on the domestic market.

The company believes that first, they must understand the needs and wants of the local market and, subsequently, respond accordingly since their needs are much different from the international market. There are plans for other targeted sales for the domestic market in addition to a possible annual Black Friday sale.

Namibians lining up at NWR offices to ensure that they got their Black Friday vouchers early.