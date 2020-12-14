Make your holiday home an entertainment hub

By Roger Gertze

MD Multichoice Namibia.

This was certainly a tough year for everyone, however the holidays are the perfect time to kick back and relax with friends and family.

Whether you’re headed to the coast for the holidays, making memories down South or spending time with family up North, our Holiday Home service allows you to stay connected, giving you that home away from home experience with jam-packed entertainment on DStv.

There are two options with our Holiday Home feature; the Home Switching service allows you to move your active subscription from your main home to your holiday home and keep your connection active. You can only keep one decoder on at a time, creating convenience for you rather than carrying multiple decoders around and it won’t cost you anything, as long as you have an active subscription.

Your second option is Holiday Pre-Paid where you can create two pre-paid subscriptions and link it to your main account. This means your primary decoder at home stays on while you travel. All you need to do is pay a month’s subscription for the secondary decoder in advance so that you have access when you’re on holiday.

Is the TV occupied? There are many ways to stay connected to DStv. Take control of your viewing experience and livestream content by downloading the DStv App – as long as you have an active account. The app is available for both iOS and Android users, or you can simply watch DStv from your laptop.

Make sure you stock up on snacks because we’re keeping the family on the couch this festive season. ‘Ben 10 vs The Universe: The Movie’ is sure to keep the youngsters entertained on Cartoon Network (ch. 301), while the adults can stay tuned to the classic film ‘The River Wild’ starring Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon on TNT (DStv ch. 137).

For those lazy holiday afternoons when you just want to have some “me time”, watch the Best Telenovela of the Year show ‘The Candidate’ on Fox (DStv ch. 319) or lift your holiday spirits with the Christmas romance ‘Jingle Belle’ on Lifetime (DStv ch. 131).

Disney’s live-action retelling of the classic Christmas ballet ‘The Nutcracker’ and the ‘Four Realms’ heads to our screens on M-Net Movies 1 (DStv ch. 108), so stay tuned for this and more.

Showmax has award-winning African content on its line-up this December including ‘Kingdoms of Fire’, ‘Ice & Fairy Tales’ that will transport you to three of the most iconic wildernesses: ‘Yellowstone National Park in America’; the ‘Black Forest in Germany’; and the ‘Arctic Circle in Swedish Lapland’.

The powerful 2020 Oscar entry ‘Knuckle City’ is also coming to Showmax where an ageing, womanising professional boxer and his career-criminal brother take one last shot at success and get more than they’ve bargained for. HBO’s new hit, ‘The Undoing’, which stars Eswatini-born Noma Dumezweni (‘Black Earth Rising’, ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’) opposite Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, will be available this festive season as well.

Alternatively, catch the award-winning crime drama ‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’, the Africa Movie Academy Awards-nominated film ‘The Letter Reader’ inspired by former South African president Thabo Mbeki’s biography, the romance flick ‘Meisies Wat Fluit’ and the action movie ‘Rogue’. If horrors or documentaries tickle your fancy, watch the chilling film ‘Her Mask’ or indulge in ‘Skeef’, a film that tackles queer identity – exclusively on Showmax.

With this wide selection of movies and shows fit for the whole family, at any time of the day, you won’t have to fight over the remote this holiday.