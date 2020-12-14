Hope Village gets N$5.7million shot in the arm from MTC

By Clifton Movirongo.

Digital enabler, MTC this week committed N$ 5.7 million life-line for the next three-years, to support local orphanage, Hope Village.

The village which is home to over 90 kids was on the verge of closing down due to lack of funding.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo, said in addition to monetary support, MTC Ambassadors, through the MTC care programme also commit in-kind aid to the village.

“We do not only commit the finances, but also the love of every ambassador and I am happy to say that the MTC Care Team will on a monthly basis be coming here and render any required assistance, because we understand that spending time with children is more important than spending money on children,” Ekandjo said.

He further explained that “every child only gets one childhood, and it is our responsibility as parents and leaders to make that childhood experience a memorable one”.

Marietjie De Klerk, a pastor at the village, accepted the donation adding that MTC’s aid lifted an immense burden on their shoulders.

“With this generous gesture, we will be able to cover all the operational costs of the village, and continue to lift these kids up both physically, mentally, and educationally. We want to reintegrate them into society and see them become responsible adults,” added De Klerk.

Hope Village is located in Windhoek, in the informal settlement of Greenwell Matongo, and it is home to orphans, abandoned and vulnerable children infected and or affected with HIV/AIDS.

According to De Klerk, Hope Village provides accommodation, medical services and education for child victims of the epidemic. “It is place where HIV orphans grow up in a loving environment where not only do they receive the medical treatment they need, but also the guidance from a caring adult. The village has 12 full-time ‘parents’ looking after over 90 children. Currently, the village has 5 homes namely a baby house, toddler house, boys’ house, girls’ house, and halfway house for young tertiary students. We want to reintegrate them into society and see them become responsible adults,”said De Klerk.