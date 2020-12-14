N$20 million needed for the rehabilitation of Namutoni Fort

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR)-owned Namutoni Fort which is currently in a debilitated state needs N$20 million for renovations of which NWR says they do not have.

After images of the state the fort is in have been circulating on social media, the Namibia Wildlife Resorts issued a statement saying that the camp located at the edge of the Etosha Pan has been closed off for several years with the intent to renovate it to its former state for both the domestic and international market.

The company said returning it to its former state entails the relocation of accommodation facilities back to the fort and also involves replacing the wooden deck at the viewpoint.

The company said while they do not have the N$20 million needed for the renovation yet, they have been engaging different stakeholders with no success, after which they opted to close off the fort up until they could secure the necessary funds to realise the project.

“Though, as Namibia Wildlife Resorts, we do not condone the filth that has accumulated within the fort. The removal of dilapidated structures and cleaning is something that has been addressed immediately and going forth we will do periodic clean-ups up until we have renovated the fort,” said Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, Namibia Wildlife Resorts Managing Director.

The company further noted that they are aware of lobbyist groups pushing for privatisation of the country’s resources, such as parks and resorts, for a “self-serving agenda”, adding that there should be no need for it as public-private sector co-operation can be accommodated under the Public Procurement Act, Public-Private Partnership Act and State Finance Act.