Communications regulator announces appointment of first female Chief Executive

Emlia Nghikembua has been appointed as Chief Executive of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) effective 01 January 2021. The appointment is on a five-year contract and will lapse at the end of December 2025.

She takes over from the acting Chief Executive, Jochen Traut who has filled the position since the previous Chief Executive, Festus Mbandeka became the new Attorney General in March this year.

CRAN Chairman, Mihe Gaomab II said “On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Executive Management and valued employees of CRAN, we wish as a board to lend her governance support [for] the strategic execution of her duties and acknowledge her in the history of the country as the first female Chief Executive of CRAN.”

Emilia joined CRAN in 2011 as a Legal Advisor and was appointed as Head Legal Advice in April 2015. She read her law degrees at the University of Namibia, followed by an MA in Information and Communications Technology Policy and Regulation from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. She is an admitted legal practitioner.