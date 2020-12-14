Select Page

UNAM becomes an in-region German Academic Exchange Service training centre for biodiversity management studies

One of the world’s largest funding organisations for the international exchange of students and researchers, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) will provide five students with full-time scholarships to study a master’s degree in Biodiversity Management at the University of Namibia

This development endorses the University of Namibia as a DAAD training centre. The selected students will comprise of three Namibians and two regional students.

According to the Deputy Director for Academic Centre for Postgraduate Studies, Dr Seth Eiseb, the in-Region scholarships were aimed at students who want to participate in a study programme located in a country of their home region, whilst the In-Country Scholarships are aimed at students who study in their home country or in the country for which they have a residence permit.

The programme aims at fostering strong, internationally oriented higher education systems with the capacity to contribute to sustainable development.

“The scholarships are generally granted for development-related masters or doctoral studies for individuals who plan to pursue a career in teaching and/or research at a higher education institution in their home region or in their home country,” Dr Eiseb said.

Professor Anicia Peters, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Development said the University has embarked on a drive to grow and improve the quality of its postgraduate degrees in the quest to increase research in the university.

“This scholarship programme is evidence of UNAM’s high standard of education and we welcome this initiative,” Peters said.

Students will be admitted in two groups during the period of 2021-2022; and 2023-2024.

 

