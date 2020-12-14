Young Warriors lose to Mozambique in U-20 COSAFA Cup final

The Young Warriors lost 1-0 to Mozambique in the final of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup U-20 tournament in South Africa.

Coach Of Namibia, James Britz has paid tribute to Mozambique for winning the Cup.

“It was not our day but we gave it all. Credit should go to Mozambique for winning the Cup. We tried all our best but we just could not break them down. Our focus now is next year’s Africa Cup of Nations Under-20 tournament,” said Britz.

Meanwhile, despite the loss, the squad sealed their place at the continental showpiece event next year and stay on track to potentially reach the 2021 FIFA World Cup.