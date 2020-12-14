Lawyers and law students awarded for excellence in social responsibility, human rights and academic achievements

Law firm Lorentz Angula Inc / ENS Africa Namibia, and law institution, the Legal Assistance Centre, were both awarded recently for their contribution to the profession outside the formal legal ambit.

These awards were conferred by the JP Karuaihe Trust as part of its 14th annual Legal Excellence awards, in honour of the legacy of the late Justice JP Karuaihe.

Lorentz Angula Inc received the award for Social Responsibility while the Legal Assistance Centre was awarded for their contribution to protect and promote Human Rights.

At the same award ceremony the two best performers among legal students were also awarded for their academic accomplishments.

Panashe Nhekairo received a Legal Excellence award as the best LLB final year student in 2019 when he achieved a 72.47% average across all his subjects. He also received a N$2500 voucher from the Law Society of Namibia.

Monet Brundyn received a Legal Excellence award as the best student in the Justice Training Centre, achieving an average of 73.92% across all eleven subjects. She received a N$3500 voucher from the Law Society.

The awards were presented by two of the trust’s trustees, Ngamane Karuaihe-Upi and Amanda Hauanga. The Law Society vouchers were presented by Law Society council member, Vanessa Boesak.

Traditionally, the awards ceremony takes place just before the Annual General Meeting of the Law Society, affording practising members the opportunity to meet peers as well as new entrants to the profession.

Over the years, the JP Karuaihe Trust has been instrumental in promoting the legal profession amongst previously disadvantaged individuals. To date it has provided bursaries to 66 students who have completed their studies.

From the left. Director of the Legal Assistance Centre, Tonie Hancox accepted the award for Human Rights on behalf of her organisation. Vanessa Boesak accepted the award for Social Responsibility on behalf of Lorentz Angula Inc. Panashe Nhekairo received the award for best LLB final year student and Monet Brundyn received the award for best student in the Justice Training Centre.