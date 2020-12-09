Discover the world of Owambo

A comprehensive guidebook to the north, titled ‘Discover the Colourful World of Owambo’, was launched earlier this month, at Etosha King Nehale.

At the launch, the author Willie ‘Othondoro’ Olivier, shared his many journeys through northern Namibian, telling the audience how it gave him inspiration and being thankful to those who made it possible.

According to the publisher, Manni Goldbeck, who is also Brand and Marketing Director at Gondwana Collection Namibia, the book is important to the informed traveller as it is studded with jewels of fascinationg information and offers several routes to explore as well as insight on a divers array of subjects.

Topics range from descriptions of eight Aawambo communities, annual festivals, traditional dresses and diet including delicacies like mopane worms and bullfrogs, to the Cuvelai drainage system and trees of life like the marula, the mopane and the abundant makalani palm.

He elaborated that the routes contain historical snippets about the towns, regions, their traditional leaders and pre-independence clashes, and explorers, traders and missionaries who left their mark. It also includes the rich narrative of popular sites like Nakambale, the old Finnish mission stations, the Ombalantu Baobab at Outapi, Ruacana Falls, Lake Otjikoto and Etosha National Park.

He further noticed that up until now Owambo has been a section of Namibia that has not featured in mainstream tourism, but has changed with Olivier using his in-depth knowledge of the area gleaned over three decades of being a journalist in the North to provide a clear and concise introduction to Owambo for all who are ready to make its acquaintance.

The book offers good reading for anyone interested in the Oshiwambo culture and history of the region and is available in the Namibia2Go shop in Windhoek, bookshops and in the souvenir shops of selected Gondwana Lodges for N$425.