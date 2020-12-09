Germany supports Osana Military Base with training facilities

The Military School at Osona Military Base recently unveiled newly built facilities consisting of teaching rooms and multi-faculty training workshops, a workshop for medical technology and several workshops for cars and trucks.

Starting from early 2021, the Namibian Defense Forces (NDF) will carry out certified training in the newly built facilities for civilian professions such as bricklayer, carpenter, electrician, plumber, welder, fitter and air conditioning technician. Expertise in these fields will allow the NDF to repair and maintain a large range of military equipment and to establish its own infrastructure.

Furthermore, staff and material will be prepared for future possible deployments to international missions for disaster response and peace missions at UN, AU or SADC level.

The facilities were built from 2017 to 2019, with the construction supported by the Equipment Aid Programme German government, implemented by the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group with N$60 million. The equipment of teaching rooms and workshops was funded with additional N$9.3 million. German Ambassador to Namibia, Herbert Beck, handed over the facilities to the Osana Military Base on 9 December.

Beck said since taking over his duties as German Ambassador to Namibia, he followed the progress of the Central Mission Support Element project, as well as that of the Mobile Field Hospital very closely.

“The Mobile Field Hospital, as well as the Central Mission Support Element, aim at empowering the Namibian Armed Forces to be deployed in future to international peace missions, including disaster response missions at UN, AU and SADC level. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the Mobile Field Hospital has proven its usefulness also within Namibia,” he added.