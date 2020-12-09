Select Page

Psemas tender cancelled

Dec 9, 2020

The Central Procurement Board of Namibia has cancelled a tender for the new administration of the Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme (Psemas) after bidders failed to meet the necessary requirements.

In statement this week, the Central Procurement Board said all 6 bids made for the tender were found non-responsive by the Bid Evaluation Committee, particularly in regards to proof of ownership and proper identification of the bidders.

The decision of the Board to cancel the Psemas bid was communicated to all bidders on 04 December 2020.

The Psemas bid was first advertised on 04 June 2020 with a deadline of 22 July 2020. This deadline was later extended to 23 September 2020.

On the way forward, the Ministry of Finance will be required to re-assess the requirements that led to the cancellation of the bid and resubmit any changes to the Central Procurement Board in terms of the Public Procurement Act of 2015.

 

