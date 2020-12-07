UEFA Assist Programme concludes

NFA- The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) Assist Programme that took place in Windhoek concluded on Monday night with a joint press briefing by the visiting delegation alongside the Namibia Football Association (NFA) ’s top Management.

According to UEFA’s Head of International Relations Eva Pasquier, the programme founded four (4) years ago, looks to assist confederations and their members in football development areas, which includes capacity building programmes such as development of youth talent, youth tournaments and small infrastructural programmes.

Pasquier say their visit to Namibia specifically was aimed at analysing the current state of football in the country so as to determine the possible ways through which football can be developed in future.

She adds that the timing was suitable seeing that the association has newly elected leaders, who according to her not only show great willingness in kicking off football in the country, but also having it played in a more conclusive manner.

“We had three days of situation analysis where we spoke to various stakeholders, from Government, to players and technical staff, spectators, sponsors and even media, as well as the staff of the federation and Exco member. We then took note of the main objectives that need to be implemented within the coming year or so, in order to improve football conditions,” Pasquier stated.

She indicates that the other areas include improving work in the regions and league organizing, by means of assisting clubs towards professionalism.

The Association’s President Ranga Haikali reveals that football is expected to kick off within the first months of 2021.

“We are all aware that all stakeholders want to see football resuming in the country, but there are many aspects to consider. There is a lot of capacity building, training, mentorship and making sure that all the legal obligations are met and that stake holders are engaged, and resources are organized prior to kick off.”

Haikali said with the corporation and mentorship programme from UEFA , the Association’s leadership was able to look at all the facets of developing and kick starting football, and can guarantee that together with staff, everyone is fully geared towards resuming football in Namibia.