Sunny Boy enters big league – Inks agreement with Rockstar Group

The Rockstar Group has signed accomplished award winner, hip-hop and kwaito recording artist, performer, lyricist, music producer, actor and entrepreneur, Sunny Boy to groundbreaking global agreements with its RockstarONE, OAS1SONE, Rockstar Television, ShOoOosH! and Rockstar Publishing businesses.

The deal was inked in November and will see the local recording artist release his highly anticipated summer smash hit Sh’tafula just released globally with Rockstar as well as all his future records and Rockstar will also re-release his entire back catalog to a global audience.

In this new partnership Sunny Boy and The Rockstar Group will also explore Pan African and global opportunities for other Namibian artists signed to Sunny Boys labels, Yaziza Entertainment and Hikwa Culture, and fast tracking these artists brands and music to Pan African and global music stores, radio stations, playlists, clubs, DJs, brands and other collaborative producers and artists from other African countries and beyond the continent.

Sunny Boy’s content will enjoy premium placement on the number one African premium content and Premium Livestream platform OAS1SONE and Rockstar Television which reaches a subscriber base of over 265 million paying subscribers across Rockstar’s unique and exclusive partnership with various of Africa’s leading Mobile Telco’s.

The partnership will furthermore open doors and explore a myriad of other potential opportunities in global films, TV shows, games and many more through Rockstar Publishing’s unique on the ground network across Africa and worldwide through Rockstar’s’ global partnership with the world’s number one and biggest publishing company Sony ATV.

The first global release in the new partnership between Sunny Boy and Rockstar has just been released to global stores and is a summer smash hit titled “Sh’tafula” which simply means ‘table’ in Sunny Boy’s birth language Oshiwambo.

“Sh’tafula” is a catchy beat, with carefree lyrics with an infectious chorus that will have the listener singing or dancing along all summer! The idea was to mix the popular elements of Amapiano that really gets people off their seats, with an afro pop rhythmic type tune that is so easy to recite and of course me maintaining hype with the energetic lyrics which Sunny Boy is so loved for.