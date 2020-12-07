Select Page

German Embassy supports families in need as the festive season draws close

Posted by | Dec 8, 2020 |

German Embassy supports families in need as the festive season draws close

In the spirit of Christmas, the German Embassy recently supported about 100 families in need from the Rehoboth area who currently suffer from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By partnering up with the Evangelical Mission Church in Rehoboth, the families’ severe food insecurity will be mitigated by distributing food packages amongst the most vulnerable. The church reached out to the German Embassy, requesting assistance in helping the most affected people in its community.

A total of N$95,340 from the Embassy’s micro project fund was made available as an immediate measure to purchase food packages and hygiene products such as hand sanitizers and reusable face masks.

To further support the community in these challenging economical times Evangelical Mission Church procured all goods locally.

The reusable face masks were produced by seamstresses from Rehoboth and the hand sanitizers are also made in Namibia, which may help securing jobs and putting food on the table of some more families.

 

 

 

Some recipients of the food assistance.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Likukela starts social media reality show

Likukela starts social media reality show

24 March 2016

Kayu exhibits Namibian experience

Kayu exhibits Namibian experience

5 April 2012

Christians, Jews, Moslems and Baha’i look at what keeps a society together

Christians, Jews, Moslems and Baha’i look at what keeps a society together

7 April 2017

Social Protection through society’s eyes

Social Protection through society’s eyes

23 September 2016