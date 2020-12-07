German Embassy supports families in need as the festive season draws close

In the spirit of Christmas, the German Embassy recently supported about 100 families in need from the Rehoboth area who currently suffer from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By partnering up with the Evangelical Mission Church in Rehoboth, the families’ severe food insecurity will be mitigated by distributing food packages amongst the most vulnerable. The church reached out to the German Embassy, requesting assistance in helping the most affected people in its community.

A total of N$95,340 from the Embassy’s micro project fund was made available as an immediate measure to purchase food packages and hygiene products such as hand sanitizers and reusable face masks.

To further support the community in these challenging economical times Evangelical Mission Church procured all goods locally.

The reusable face masks were produced by seamstresses from Rehoboth and the hand sanitizers are also made in Namibia, which may help securing jobs and putting food on the table of some more families.

Some recipients of the food assistance.