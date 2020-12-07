Select Page

Founding president tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by | Dec 7, 2020 |

Founding president tests positive for COVID-19

The Founding President, Dr Sam Shafishuna Nujoma was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for COVID-19, according to an official.

The Founding President is receiving treatment in hospital and is in a stable condition and is showing encouraging signs of improvement, the President HE Dr. Hage Geingob said in a public statement issued Monday.

“I wish to reassure the Namibian people that there is no cause for concern at the moment. I appeal for calm and wish to assure that the Namibian public will be informed regularly on progress regarding the medical condition of the Founding President,” he added.

“I wish the Founding President a prompt recovery,” he concluded.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

SPD leader runs a quick touch-base circuit

SPD leader runs a quick touch-base circuit

22 December 2016

‘Kerbing’ unsafe road behaviour

‘Kerbing’ unsafe road behaviour

20 June 2017

Audit firm hits 60 year milestone

Audit firm hits 60 year milestone

14 October 2016

MTC avails N$1 million to help combat COVID-19

MTC avails N$1 million to help combat COVID-19

27 March 2020