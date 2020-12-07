Founding president tests positive for COVID-19

The Founding President, Dr Sam Shafishuna Nujoma was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for COVID-19, according to an official.

The Founding President is receiving treatment in hospital and is in a stable condition and is showing encouraging signs of improvement, the President HE Dr. Hage Geingob said in a public statement issued Monday.

“I wish to reassure the Namibian people that there is no cause for concern at the moment. I appeal for calm and wish to assure that the Namibian public will be informed regularly on progress regarding the medical condition of the Founding President,” he added.

“I wish the Founding President a prompt recovery,” he concluded.