Bank Windhoek ranked best retail bank by international financial pundits

By Clifton Movirongo.

The London-based Global Banking and Finance Review this week named Bank Windhoek as the best retail bank in the country.

The Global Banking and Finance Review is an international financial portal and print magazine and it covers various areas such as banking, trading, technology, tax and legal, and asset and wealth management.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, James Chapman, said the award is a testament to the relationship that the bank has with its staff and customers. He added that the award comes at a time when the bank continues to respond to a “worldwide increasingly turbulent business environment, tied with the COVID-19 challenges”.

“Our success is the result of the dedication, resilience, teamwork, and the tenacity of the Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group teams, who are committed to our customer-centricity culture, as a relationship-driven Bank,” Chapman said.

“Through collaboration and being united as a team, we were able to navigate the storm and serve our customers while ensuring that the Bank’s wheels kept turning,” he stated.

Chapman said that at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank’s front-line staff selflessly served customers throughout the country. He added that during the evaluation process, Bank Windhoek received the Best Retail Bank award based on various criteria, including staff knowledge, performance and expertise, and overall performance.

The annual Global Banking and Finance Awards recognizes notable changes in the global financing sphere. The Awards reflect the ground-breaking changes within the global financial sector, including banking, corporate finance, tax and accounting, asset management, and mergers and acquisitions.

Additionally, since the inception of the Global Banking & Finance Awards in 2011, the awards also reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial community. The awards were created to recognize companies of all sizes which are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the financial world.

The entire awards process is free of charge. This includes nomination, selection and announcement under the award winners section.

Chapman added that as the world readjusts to the new decade, Bank Windhoek will continue to align its strategies and priorities and apply data and analytics to product development, distribution, innovation, and improved customer experiences.

In 2019, Bank Windhoek was named the Best Corporate Bank in Namibia by the Global Banking and Finance Review. The Bank also won two other awards, The Bankers Bank of the Year Award and PSG’s Banking Review Report Best Bank in Namibia Award.