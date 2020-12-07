UK donates to communities worst impacted by COVID-19 in Southern Africa

Namibia received £333,000 from the Southern Africa COVID-19 Humanitarian and Remittance Relief Fund for emergency assistance to communities worst affected by the impact of COVID-19

The UK recently announced the provision of £7 million to provide essential services and food assistance to almost 750,000 people, including 14000 households and nearly half a million migrants who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic across Southern Africa.

In Namibia the funds will be used to help tackle food security in communities that have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Namibian Red Cross Society this support will target 2500 households, which includes 12500 people including 6375 women and 6000 children.

Support will also be provided in the form of cash, agricultural and gardening input and the rehabilitation of water points for livestock.

James Duddridge, UK Minister for Africa said for many communities across Southern Africa, the Covid-19 pandemic is not only a health emergency, it is also damaging livelihoods and exacerbating food shortages.

“The support the UK is providing will help families in crisis across Southern Africa, many of whom are female led household, improving access to COVID-19 information and basic services, and protecting livelihoods,” he added.

He further stated that UK action to support the flow of remittance will help those most vulnerable to the economic fallout of Covid-19 across Southern Africa to access the necessary money to meet their immediate needs.

Charlotte Fenton, Charge d’Affaires, British High Commission in Windhoek said the impact of Covid-19 on the people of Namibian has been all the hander coming on the back of a prolonged period of drought.

“Through the IFRC, this UK Government support, which I am proud to announced today, will help families on the road to recovery, providing long-term and sustainable benefits to ensure food security for those who simply can not achieve that without much needed help,” she emphasised.

The region has been hand hit by a prolong drought and the COVID-19 pandemic has further deepened the food insecurity situation, placing 18 million people across Southern Africa at risk of hunger for the remainder of this year.