Young Warriors ready for Zambia in 2020 COSAFA clash

NFA – The Young Warriors will open their 2020 COSAFA campaign against Zambia at 15H00 on Friday at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, before a clash with Malawi three days later. They close out their pool play against Comoros Islands on 9 December.

Only the top team in each pool and the best placed runner-up advance to the semifinals, with thetwo finalists qualifying for the continental finals next year.

“The team has improved drastically from where we were three weeks ago and today we play Zambia, which is not an easy opponent. They are good and have won the cup several times but I’m positive we can cause an upset because the team is highly motivated and eager to play. We willachieve the results we want if we go on the pitch and stick to the game plan” said coach James Britz.

Britz added that there were a few medical concerns with some of the players but it was ironed out in the early hours and all players are eligible to play the first match with an exception of Denzil Narib who was a key player in the first match.

“Narib is one of the boys who have been part of the youth National team set up for some years now and it is a pity that he will not feature in this game because he missed two crucial training sessions to attend the medical check up. The technical team however remains optimistic because we have managed to select an excellent team with young players. 12 out of 20 of these players will still be eligible to partake in the COSAFA Cup come next year and some the year after, and that is the end goal of youth football- to develop players,” Britz stated.

The team will be led by Steven Damaseb, who also captained the U17 National Team.

The COSAFA Cup kicked off Thursday with Mozambique defeating Lesotho 1-0 and then followed by a match which saw South Africa and Zimbabwe share spoils 2-2.