Select Page

Telecom Namibia appoints new Board for subsidiary, PowerCom

Posted by | Dec 4, 2020 |

Telecom Namibia appoints new Board for subsidiary, PowerCom

Telecom Namibia has appointed a new board of directors for its subsidiary, PowerCom, to serve for a three-year term effective from 26 November 2020 until 25 November 2023.

The new board members are Ndeyapo Shilongo, Nghifitikeko Tusnelde Tonata, Eldorette Harmse, Mary Shiimi, Nicky Mutenda, Kondjashili Set-son Shifidi and Armando Perny.

Shiimi, Harmse, Shilongo and Perny served on the interim Board of PowerCom that was appointed for a period of 6 months.

Jerry Muadinohamba, Telecom Namibia Chairperson said the appointments are based on the required skills blend, individual qualifications, industry expertise and technical knowledge.

“The skills and expertise of these individuals will ensure that the shareholders’ vision is implemented, and that targeted revenue is realised. The shareholder is confident and trusts in the ability, commitment and fairness with which the selected directors will execute their duties and responsibilities,” Muadinohamba said.

 

 

 

Jerry Muadinohamba, Chairperson: Telecom Namibia with the new Board of PowerCom.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Women entrepreneurs hone their skills

Women entrepreneurs hone their skills

23 January 2015

Bank offers a stepping stone to advance in the industry

Bank offers a stepping stone to advance in the industry

26 July 2017

Workers need to support each other

Workers need to support each other

1 May 2014

Top brass at Telecom Namibia suspended

Top brass at Telecom Namibia suspended

11 October 2018