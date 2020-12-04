Telecom Namibia appoints new Board for subsidiary, PowerCom

Telecom Namibia has appointed a new board of directors for its subsidiary, PowerCom, to serve for a three-year term effective from 26 November 2020 until 25 November 2023.

The new board members are Ndeyapo Shilongo, Nghifitikeko Tusnelde Tonata, Eldorette Harmse, Mary Shiimi, Nicky Mutenda, Kondjashili Set-son Shifidi and Armando Perny.

Shiimi, Harmse, Shilongo and Perny served on the interim Board of PowerCom that was appointed for a period of 6 months.

Jerry Muadinohamba, Telecom Namibia Chairperson said the appointments are based on the required skills blend, individual qualifications, industry expertise and technical knowledge.

“The skills and expertise of these individuals will ensure that the shareholders’ vision is implemented, and that targeted revenue is realised. The shareholder is confident and trusts in the ability, commitment and fairness with which the selected directors will execute their duties and responsibilities,” Muadinohamba said.

Jerry Muadinohamba, Chairperson: Telecom Namibia with the new Board of PowerCom.