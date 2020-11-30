National fuel storage in Walvis Bay receives first offload as part of final tests

The country welcomed the first vessel to the National Oil Storage Facilities Project in Walvis Bay this week, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The vessel is scheduled to offload 35,000 tonnes of diesel as part of the final tests on completion of the project.

“Our technical team will continue testing the facility as part of the final stage of the construction phase of the Project. Once the test is completed and the facility is certified as; “fit for purpose”, the government will take over the facility and in turn hand it over to NAMCOR to operate the fuel handling portions,” the ministry said, while NamPort will continue to regulate all port activities as mandated by Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the Ministry will keep the public informed of developments and the media will be invited to the official inauguration of the project.