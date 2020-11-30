Golf day raises over N$100k for men fighting cancer

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) received N$115,750 through the golf day in support of their men’s health clinic for 2021.

The golf say attracted 20 teams with 80 players and the funds are earmarked for CAN’s Patient Financial Assistance Programme to support men fighting cancer.

Andre Vermeulen, Managing Director of Hollard Life Namibia, expressed his gratitude towards the work done by CAN.

“It has been an absolute privilege to partners with CAN on this initiative and we enjoyed a good day playing golf, however it is important to applaud the real cause of not only fundraising but also creating awareness on the state of men’s health in our country,” he elaborated.

He stated that ‘Movember’ awareness tackles the cause on a global scale, addressing some of the biggest health issues faced by men, which hare prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.

“There is an alarming need for financial preparedness for treatment if diagnosed, therefore we need to talk to our loved ones and encourage regular medical screening,” he added.

Rolf Hansen, CAN CEO said their partnership with Hollard and presenting this gold day is the perfect opportunity to create awareness, raise funds and enables CAN to plough back in to the community to fight cancer.

“We remain committed to fight cancer, but also understand that men are sensitive about the topic of prostate screening and men should know that a simple blood test can possibly save their lives,” added Hansen.

Namibian cancer statistics show that while 214 prostate cancer cases were recorded back in 2010, this number has now increased to an average of 351 cases per year. During the last 7 year reporting cycle, 2125 prostate cancer diagnosis were recorded, and 10477 Namibian men were diagnosed with this form of cancer.