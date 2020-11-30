Namibia and Turkey promote international commercial air transport services – New cargo route introduced

The country’s flagship airport Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) has welcomed the Turkish Airlines as it commenced with a scheduled cargo operation once a week between Istanbul – Johannesburg – Windhoek permanently, the Namibia’s Airports Company (NAC) announced this week.

The newly established cargo route is operational under the singed Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) between Namibia and Turkey to promote international commercial air transport services and, business and trade between the two countries.

NAC’s CEO Bisey Uirab has welcomed the Turkish airline at the country’s flagship airport, HKIA amid the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to have Turkish Airlines onboard during these tough times and the establishment of this new route will add value to the enhancement of promoting Namibia as the logistic hub,” he added.

“The Turkish Airlines is looking forward to strengthening the export trade between and Namibia and believe that we can support the export market with service and expectation they deserve,” said Serkan Sonmez, Cargo Sales Director for Africa.

Airlines now calling at HKIA since September include: Air Namibia, Airlink, FlyWestair, Ethiopian Airways, Eurowings, and now Turkish Airlines.