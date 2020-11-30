Select Page

Namibia and Turkey promote international commercial air transport services – New cargo route introduced

Posted by | Dec 3, 2020 |

Namibia and Turkey promote international commercial air transport services – New cargo route introduced

The country’s flagship airport Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) has welcomed the Turkish Airlines as it commenced with a scheduled cargo operation once a week between Istanbul – Johannesburg – Windhoek permanently, the Namibia’s Airports Company (NAC) announced this week.

The newly established cargo route is operational under the singed Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) between Namibia and Turkey to promote international commercial air transport services and, business and trade between the two countries.

NAC’s CEO Bisey Uirab has welcomed the Turkish airline at the country’s flagship airport, HKIA amid the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to have Turkish Airlines onboard during these tough times and the establishment of this new route will add value to the enhancement of promoting Namibia as the logistic hub,” he added.

“The Turkish Airlines is looking forward to strengthening the export trade between and Namibia and believe that we can support the export market with service and expectation they deserve,” said Serkan Sonmez, Cargo Sales Director for Africa.

Airlines now calling at HKIA since September include: Air Namibia, Airlink, FlyWestair, Ethiopian Airways, Eurowings, and now Turkish Airlines.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Cars, bakkies, trucks, bikes and glitzy accessories – all on nbc1

Cars, bakkies, trucks, bikes and glitzy accessories – all on nbc1

8 February 2018

Ueber quattro comes alive in the stunning Audi A8 – launches this week in southern Africa

Ueber quattro comes alive in the stunning Audi A8 – launches this week in southern Africa

30 April 2019

Ohorongo helps charcoal supplier to buy side tipper for improved efficiency

Ohorongo helps charcoal supplier to buy side tipper for improved efficiency

20 November 2019

Suzuki retains Swift’s “driver first” design philosophy – 2018 Swift lands in SA

Suzuki retains Swift’s “driver first” design philosophy – 2018 Swift lands in SA

7 June 2018