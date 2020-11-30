Calling all ironmen and ironwomen to come show their CrossFit mettle

A major CrossFit tournament is scheduled for 18 and 19 December in Swakopmund as a curtain raiser on the holiday season’s sporting events. Complementing a range of cash prizes, the tournament winners will walk away with the title “Fittest in the Namib 2020.”

Similar to the better-known ironman competitions, the 80 or so two-man teams will compete in six different workouts to determine strength and stamina. The tournament starts on the Friday at the Mole Beach in Swakop and moves to the Vineta Stadium on the Saturday. It is presented by CrossFit Swakopmund and CrossFit Skeleton Coast in conjunction with Connect People to People.

The organisers said although the competition is severe for the athletes, the tournament as a whole is a family affair with food vendors, a cash bar for the grown-ups and fun-filled activities for the kids.

Fittest in the Namib is sponsored by Mannie’s Bike Mecca as title sponsor with smaller sponsors including Dynamic Marine Survey & Solutions, D&M Rail, FNB Namibia, Tusk T-shirts, Komatsu, Buddy Industries, Vitaderm, Metal Mill, No Bull and Informanté.

More information can be obtained from the event organiser, Dave Hammond at [email protected] or by calling him on 081 593 3514.

Announcing this year’s Fittest in the Namib CrossFit tournament, from the left, Neville Basson of Informanté Radio, Dave Hammond of Connect People to People, Timo and Jancke Rentel of CrossFit Swakopmund, Werner Ahrens of Dynamic Marine, Brian Kandanga of FNB Namibia and Jaco Klynsmith of Trustco Media.