First local ‘Tourism is Lekker Expo’ underway

The first local ‘Tourism is Lekker’ Expo and networking event aimed at providing a wide range of tourism service suppliers a platform to introduce and exhibit special offers for the local and SADC market commenced on Monday.

The 3-day event is being held at the Droombos and Vinyard Country Lodge. Entrance fees are N$30 per adult and N$15 for children between 6-12 years.

Yvonne von Holtz, Co-founder of Local Tourism Is Lekker said they are trying to help local and SADC travellers to access affordable Namibian tourism offers.

“Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the tourism industry due to the resulting travel restrictions as well as slump in demand among travellers, which inevitably gave rise to the need for reassessments, restrategizing and supportive cooperation,” she added.

Therefore with this in mind, she said they reserved the tourism service suppliers with the intention of creating a central hub offering businesses an opportunity to network with customers and distribute rates.

“In addition to this we will host a general networking event on 2 December at 19:00 for members of the entire tourism sector who wish to exchange ideas and strategies amongst each other,” she added.

Von Holtz said they are aware that in specific, freelance tour guides have been badly affected by COVID-19, which forced many to become innovative and offer alternative services and products in an attempt to keep their heads above water, so they have extended a helping hand through affording all freelance tour guides a dedicated space at the Expo at no costs and through that provide an opportunity to offer and showcase their services and products to the general public.

“At the same time we are also supporting the entertainment industry whose members were also badly affected by COVID-19, therefore, we have an exciting fantastic line up of artist which we have secured with the assistance of Tribe One Booking to perform at the Expo,” she emphasised.

Local Tourism Is Lekker was founded with the intention to provide a central hub for tourism suppliers to showcase their offers and for Namibians and once lockdown measures were relaxed also SADC citizens to access such offers giving them an opportunity to explore and experience Namibia.