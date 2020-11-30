Select Page

UN Population Fund donates face masks to AIDS widows and orphans

The United Nations Population Fund this week donated 2,000 reusable face masks valued at N$75,774.08 to the Organization for Empowerment of Widows/Widowers and Orphans of HIV and AIDS (OEWONA)

The reusable face masks will be distributed and benefit pregnant women and vulnerable communities. The donation was received by the former First Lady of the Republic of Namibia, Madame Penexupifo Pohamba, who is the Founder and Patron of the organisations. UNFPA Namibia Representative, Sheila Roseau handed over the donation on behalf of the Agency.

“This small token is an indication of UNFPA’s commitment to complement the government of the Republic of Namibia and organisations such as OEWONA in line with UNFPA’s Global mission that focuses on delivering a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every child birth is safe, and every young person’s potential is fulfilled,” Roseau said.

 

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

