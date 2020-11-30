‘The White Line’, ‘Baxu and the Giants’ nominated at Africa Movie Academy Awards

Local feature film, The White Line (2019) and short film, Baxu and the Giants (2019) have just been nominated at the 2020 Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Taking Namibian cinema to new heights, ‘Baxu and the Giants’ is nominated in the Best Short Film category while ‘The White Line’ is nominated in various categories, including Best Film In African Language, Best Costume Design and Achievement in Screenplay.

The White Line star, Girley Jazama and Director Desiree Kahikopo earned nominations for Best Actress in Leading Role and Best First Feature For Director, respectively.

Also competing with Jazama in the Best Actress in Leading Role category is Namibian-born actress, Zenobia Kloppers, for her performance in the South African film, ‘Fiela Se Kind’.

The Africa Movie Academy Awards, popularly known as AMAA, are widely considered to be Africa’s most important film even and the most prestigious film award for people of African descent. The 16th AMA Awards ceremony will be held on 20 December 2020.

‘The White Line’ is currently showing at local cinemas while ‘Baxu and the Giants’ is on Netflix.