Introduction of COVID-19 antigen rapid diagnostic testing in pipeline

Namibia is considering the introduction of COVID-19 antigen Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) as part of the country’s COVID-19 response plans, the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula said this week.

Shangula said the laboratory services pillar with support from developmental and multilateral partners, have identified WHO pre-qualified antigen rapid diagnostic testing kits that Namibia may use.

“We have received a commitment from development partners to avail 150,000 antigen RDT kits to the country. Once available, antigen testing will be conducted at the port of entry and for patients requiring emergency surgery,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shangula said to date, 13 439 COVID-19 cases have recovered and currently the country has only 752 active cases.

 

