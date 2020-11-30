Okahandja hosts first-ever MTC horse racing derby

The first ever MTC Horse racing Derby which took place this weekend in Okahandja saw different horse racing clubs compete for a share of N$250,000 prize money.

The derby, organised by the Namibia Horse Racing Association and hosted by the Okahandja Horse Club, featured participants from Gobabis, Rehoboth, Okakarara, Otjinene, Okondjatu, Aminuis and Okahandja.

Ending TJihoro’s Freedom Fighter from Ovitito showed a clean pair of hooves with Freedom Fighter scooping the NamBred 2400 metres division with it the N$10000 purse.

Coming in second was Leeuloop from Okahandja Racing and not far behind Von Trotha from from Otjinene, reared by Edison Kandji.

In the Imports section over 2200 metres Willem Lotz ‘Fort Love’ was the horse to beat – leaving behind fellow Rehoboth inhabitant ‘Forged in Flame’ of Gerald van der Vent. In respectable third was Horse Stebbins, from the mother of race clubs ‘Professor Supporters Club’ from Okondjatu.

“This is our first derby ever since MTC came on board to support this sport code through us,

and we are pleased that it is a resounding success. Horseracing is big, and continuing to grow, and with the support of our sponsor, MTC, we will realize significant growth.” said Namibia Horse Racing Association president, Marthinus De Waal.

“Without a doubt, horse racing is one of the popular sport events which is normally enjoyed by many Namibians; and with sound management and properly organised by all parties involved, we ought to see it grow to lofty heights. Our stern commitment to stream-line support in sport is strategic because we believe that sport is one of the effective vehicles for uplifting communities, and contribute to the social welfare of the people,” said MTC’s Corporate Affairs Manager, John Ekongo.