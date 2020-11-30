Select Page

Pharmaceutical company gives hope to children fighting cancer

GEKA Pharma recently donated N$150,000 to the CHICA Interim Home for childhood cancer patients.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive of Cancer Association said GEKA has recommitted their support in the fight on childhood cancer, therefore this donation enables them to accommodate childhood cancer patients and a parent on complimentary-basis.

“This includes three meals a day and transportation during treatment in Windhoek and the house can currently accommodate up to 10 patients per night,” he added.

The Cancer Association extended their heartfelt gratitude for this donation that enables them to again touch lives during 2021.

 (l-r)- Estell Viljoen, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia, Messrs Willie van Wyk, Cecilia Aluvilu, Raunda de Beer and Jan-Christo Coetzer from GEKA Pharma with Barseba Tjipoza, the home matron.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

