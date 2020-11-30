Pharmaceutical company gives hope to children fighting cancer

GEKA Pharma recently donated N$150,000 to the CHICA Interim Home for childhood cancer patients.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive of Cancer Association said GEKA has recommitted their support in the fight on childhood cancer, therefore this donation enables them to accommodate childhood cancer patients and a parent on complimentary-basis.

“This includes three meals a day and transportation during treatment in Windhoek and the house can currently accommodate up to 10 patients per night,” he added.

The Cancer Association extended their heartfelt gratitude for this donation that enables them to again touch lives during 2021.

(l-r)- Estell Viljoen, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia, Messrs Willie van Wyk, Cecilia Aluvilu, Raunda de Beer and Jan-Christo Coetzer from GEKA Pharma with Barseba Tjipoza, the home matron.