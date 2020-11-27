All-New Nissan Terra planned for release in South and Sub-Saharan Africa later in 2021

South Africa – Nissan this week unveiled the all-new Nissan Terra 2021 at an event in the Middle East.

Launched via a virtual event, the tough yet sophisticated vehicle promises to be an ideal partner for customers seeking exciting outdoor adventures.

Powering the all-new X-Terra is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engines deliver 124kW /165 hp and 241Nm of torque that ensures an exciting drive of speed and acceleration.

The SUV also features a dial on the system that allows drivers to quickly shift from two-wheel drive to a 4×4 drive – providing maximum fuel efficiency on the highway to confidence and control during adverse weather conditions.

Solidifying its strong presence in the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) market, the tough yet sophisticated vehicle is planned for release in South and Sub-Saharan Africa in the latter part of 2021.

The overall image is rugged and imposing, with added expressions of sophistication and technology. However detailed specification and equipment levels will be communicated closer to the launch.

Meanwhile, Nissan South Africa is the operational hub for Regional Business Unit South, serving Nissan’s key South Africa market and 45 other countries in Sub Saharan Africa, including Angola, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria as well as the key Southern African markets of Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland.