Select Page

Beauty, brains and brawn – Boois to present novel at first book signing

Posted by | Nov 27, 2020 |

Beauty, brains and brawn – Boois to present novel at first book signing

Wellness counsellor, performance artist, yoga instructor, entrepreneur, blogger and activist, Beauty Boois, will present her début novel, ‘ǀNamgu’s Escape Theory’ at her first book signing.

The book signing will be hosted by The Book Den on 28 November at 10:00 and the book is available for sale at UNAM Press, Book Den, the Namibia Book Market and for international distribution at African Books Collective.

The novel is about ǀNamgu a beautiful privileged girl from a wealthy family and it takes us through her journey of life at school and university, struggling to find her place in the world, when tragedy strikes.

Her life is thrown into turmoil as she battles to find an escape from loneliness, anger and depression. Even her soul-mate, Sophia, ‘the girl Carlos Santana sung into life’ can not reach her and her boyfriend Tangeni deserts her. -ǀNamgu’s Escape Theory follows her journey through psychotherapy and social support to deal with the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder that engulfs her.

Nyomonee Tjihukununa, student Councillor at the University of Namibia said the book will have a major positive impact on the lives of many people, especially students or teenagers who have the same fears as ǀNamgu.

ǀNamgu’s Escape Theory has been making waves on not only the local scene but internationally too, with New York Times Best Selling Author of ‘Girls in Trucks’, Katie Crouch stating that the writing of the book is superb. “The subject matter is topical and engaging, it is a lovely page turner representing a fresh new voice,” she said.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Local short film sensitizing teenagers to the issue of poaching to premier in the US

Local short film sensitizing teenagers to the issue of poaching to premier in the US

28 August 2019

Aussie Eyes on Africa

Aussie Eyes on Africa

27 February 2015

German Embassy supports OYO’s ‘The Moirai’

German Embassy supports OYO’s ‘The Moirai’

3 September 2020

Christmas choral surprise as Mascato Choir raises Rennies Consolidated’s roof

Christmas choral surprise as Mascato Choir raises Rennies Consolidated’s roof

12 December 2017