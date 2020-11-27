National Cyber Security Competition set for December

The sixth Namibia National Cyber Security Competition will be held online on the 4 December, online. This year the competition is also open to high schools and has now an added addition of End User Competition.

Held under the theme ‘Trust but Verify’, the competition is expected to be attended by over 70 computer and communication professionals from various disciplines in computer science, communication and information technology from industry, academia and government.

This competition intends to stimulate cutting-edge Cyber Security discussions at all levels among the participants and allowing participants to showcase how security can be enforced or broken in innovative technologies. The platform will also allow sharing of experiences and achievements, as well as discuss future solutions for design and application of systems security.

This event will be of immense benefit to the computer and communication societies and will

contribute to the progress and development of the IT systems security industry in Namibia, as the

country is a role model in adopting the latest trends in modern ICT infrastructure like 4G, Digital TV, WACS, to name but a few.

For any further information please visit the competition website https://nncsc.com/ or contact Prof Fungai Bhunu Shava, Leader Cyber Security Competition (NUST), +264 61 207 2510, [email protected]