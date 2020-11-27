Select Page

National Cyber Security Competition set for December

Posted by | Nov 26, 2020 |

National Cyber Security Competition set for December

The sixth Namibia National Cyber Security Competition will be held online on the 4 December, online. This year the competition is also open to high schools and has now an added addition of End User Competition.

Held under the theme ‘Trust but Verify’, the competition is expected to be attended by over 70 computer and communication professionals from various disciplines in computer science, communication and information technology from industry, academia and government.

This competition intends to stimulate cutting-edge Cyber Security discussions at all levels among the participants and allowing participants to showcase how security can be enforced or broken in innovative technologies. The platform will also allow sharing of experiences and achievements, as well as discuss future solutions for design and application of systems security.

This event will be of immense benefit to the computer and communication societies and will
contribute to the progress and development of the IT systems security industry in Namibia, as the
country is a role model in adopting the latest trends in modern ICT infrastructure like 4G, Digital TV, WACS, to name but a few.

For any further information please visit the competition website https://nncsc.com/ or contact Prof Fungai Bhunu Shava, Leader Cyber Security Competition (NUST), +264 61 207 2510, [email protected]

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Paralympic promotional campaign at the coast

Paralympic promotional campaign at the coast

17 July 2015

NQA renews Malaysia agreement

NQA renews Malaysia agreement

1 July 2016

Youthia to be launched in Windhoek

Youthia to be launched in Windhoek

21 September 2017

Varsity interns for O&L lodges, ranches and hotels

Varsity interns for O&L lodges, ranches and hotels

22 February 2017