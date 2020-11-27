Civil Aviation Authority awards interim operating licenses to eight airports

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) recently received their interim airport operating licenses for all eight airports from the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the company said in a statement.

The Hosea Kutako International Airport and Walvis International Airport were issued with aerodrome certificates valid for a period of 18 months until 05 May 2022, while the Andima Toivo ya Toivo Airport in Ondangwa was issued also with an interim aerodrome license valid for a period of 18 months until 05 May 2022.

The previously unlicensed aerodromes Eros, and the four regional airports of Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Lüderitz and Keetmanshoop Airports have been issued with interim aerodrome licenses valid for a period of 24 months until 05 November 2022.

The NCAA will continue to review the submissions by the NAC before issuing airport operating licenses which are valid for up to two years.

According to NAC the new licensing requirements for each airport included: Application packages, Aerodrome Manuals, Aerodrome Emergency Management Systems, Maintenance Programs, Runway Safety Programs, Quality Assurance and Safety Management Systems, Organisational capabilities, staffing and training, Aerodrome layouts and Engineering plans, Financial statements in good order, Airport Fire Fighting capabilities and Environmental clearances.

The new regulations have the following new categories for our airports: Category A – Certified Airports with International capabilities, which are Hosea Kutako International Airport (FYWH) and Walvis Bay International Airport (FYWB); and Category C – Licensed Airports handling aircraft up to 60 000 kg’s, which are Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Airport (FYOA), Eros Airport (FYWE), Rundu Airport (FYRU), Katima Mulilo Airport (FYKM), Keetmanshoop Airport (FYKT) and Lüderitz Airport (FYLZ).

“As we strive for Safe, Secure and Environmentally Sustainable Airports, ensuring compliance with our Civil Aviation Regulatory Framework, develop our infrastructure to meet the new requirements, transform our Organizational Culture and enhance our stakeholder relations, this is a significant achievement,” said Chief Executive Officer Bisey /Uirab.