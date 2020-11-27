Nedbank for Autism Series final leg to tee off Saturday

The final event in the Nedbank for Autism Series will take place on Saturday, 28 November at the Omeya Golf Club.

The series was launched in February this year, and although some dates needed to be postponed due to COVID-19, the series picked up after the lockdown and managed to raise just over N$130,000 for the Autism Association of Namibia.

Speaking about the Nedbank Autism Series, Nedbank Namibia Communications Manager, Gernot de Klerk said that the bank was proud to be associated with the series, “This was the first year that Nedbank has been involved with the series and despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, not only were we able to take the game of golf to nine towns across Namibia, we also managed to raise over N$130,000 for Autism awareness in Namibia,” he said.

Organiser, Dan Zwiebel stated the following about the series, “We are particularly proud that we could host quality golf events at establishments where avid golfing enthusiasts rarely get the opportunity to participate in a professionally organised event. Having to reschedule dates and complete seven of the nine events in a space of two months, was a challenge, however once the lockdown was lifted, we were able to start up again,” he said.

The Nedbank Autism Series was played on golf courses throughout Namibia including, Omeya Golf Club, Oshakati Golf Club, Walvis Bay Golf Club, Windhoek Golf & Country Club, Mariental Golf Club, Rossmund Golf Course in Swakopmund, Golf Club, Henties Bay Golf & Lifestyle Estate as well as Tsumeb Golf Club.

“It was amazing to see the immense potential at the smaller clubs like Mariental Golf Club, Gobabis Golf Club as well as Oshakati Golf Club. We are also excited to see that two junior players will play in the final. The Nedbank for Autism Series has reached close to 50 percent of active golfers in Namibia, which is quite an achievement,” stated Zwiebel.

At the final on Saturday, the winners of each of the nine qualifying events will be paired with sponsors and their guest players, making up a field of 48 players.

According to Petra Dillmann, Director of the Autism Association of Namibia, the organisation aims to support parents, their children with Autism, adults with Autism, as well as friends and professionals who are interested in promoting the well-being of persons with Autism within Namibia, and to provide a network between the various autism organisations worldwide. “We are absolutely dedicated to provide support and assistance as well as training in the field of autism to parents and professionals. In the current economic climate and with the diverse needs of various members of the community, this is becoming increasingly difficult,” said Dillmann.

Meanwhile, Nedbank Namibia thatnked their co-sponsors for the support of the series. The partners include: M+Z Motors, Old Mutual Wealth, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Engen Namibia, AfricaOnline, ComputerKit Namibia, Khomas Medical Centre, Taeuber & Corssen, Momentum Short-Term Insurance and Radiowave.