Participants of women’s football admin course encouraged to impart gained knowledge to respective clubs

NFA – Course coordinator, Mathew Haikali has called on the participants of the recently concluded three-day Skorpion Zinc-NFA Women Super League Administration workshop to take what they gained and implement it at their respective clubs to strengthen the existing structures within women football.

Haikali said that through participation, the infirmity of football at the club level in Namibia was evident and that it should be tackled for women’s football to improve at both regional and national levels.

He added that due to the inactiveness of football, the first day of the workshop had minimal engagements as most participants were busy absorbing the content however by day two, participants had grasped the idea of what needs to be done to boost women’s football in the country.

“Administration is more theoretical than practical, especially at workshops. The real challenge starts when they return to their clubs because that’s where they realize that to accomplish certain tasks, they need to apply the theory,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of NFA President Ranga Haikali, NFA Executive Member Peter Ndjulu expressed gratitude towards the sponsors, Skorpion Zinc, for their continuous contribution towards women’s football.

“The NFA is cognizant that we do not have a professional structure yet, as far as women football is concerned but you can volunteer to keep yourselves active and to put your acquired skills to good use,” Ndjulu said to the participants.

General Manager of Women Football in Namibia Jacqueline Shipanga stated that football is not only for the elite, nor is it exclusive but that it is for all and the NFA is deliberate and aggressive in the development of youth football and the girl child.

Senior national team player Emma Naris called on fellow 25 certificate recipients to share their knowledge. Naris said she gained in-depth knowledge on how to run and maintain the image of football of which she said will come in handy when she is no longer a player.

Naris promised to pass down her acquired skills and knowledge so that together, everyone can work towards building and maintaining a professional level of women’s football in the country.