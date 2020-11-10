New book detailing the brewing of beer in the country now out

Author Bernd Masche and former Managing Director of Namibian Breweries Limited (NBL), recently launched his book ‘Namibia-Our Country, Our Beer’, where he used personal accounts and record to tell the story of beer brewing in Namibia.

Masche describes how a dilapidated plant evolved into a modern brewery and how NBL established its prominence both in the local and South African markets while also gaining international recognition.

He also gives credit to how NBL has continuously been innovative, which has set the precedent, such as the ecologically sustainable process of growing Oyster mushrooms from beer waste

According to Manni Goldbeck, from Padlangs Publications this book is not only a must for the passionate beer drinker, but also for every Namibia-fanatic, as it offers valuable insight into the country. “Paired with a cool Windhoek Lager in hand, this book becomes a delightful read,” he added.

The book is available for N$290 at Padlangs Publications, to order call 081 1279442