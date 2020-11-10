Bringing joy to the melodies of a community brass band

A band needs an instrument for every member but for the Amazing Grace Brass Band this often proved to be difficult. New instruments are expensive and all the band members are young people.

Especially during repetitions, there were not enough instruments to go around. Most members have been learning to play since 2017 but their progress was hampered when more members wanted to join. Helping solve the situation was the German Embassy in Windhoek who heard of the band’s enthusiasm but also about the dearth of things that make a sound.

Early this week, the embassy’s Deputy Head of Mission, Ellen Golz, completely bowled the band members over when she arrived with a small truckload of brass instruments. The embassy donated six trumpets, two French horns, two tenor horns, two cornets and one old faithful tuba, – enough to make up a whole band.

The donation came from the Goethe Institut as part of their support for musical groups in the countries where they are active. Representing the institute was Lendl Izaaks who presented the instruments to the band’s leader, Michael Haman.

“With the instruments, the brass band will be able to increase its repertoire and perform at official ceremonies, church events as well as at cultural festivities. The brass band provides many marginalized local community youths an opportunity to learn an instrument and gain self-confidence,’ stated the embassy adding that arts and culture form part of the foreign cultural and education policy of Germany.