Select Page

Aukam Graphite Project nears completion

Posted by | Nov 24, 2020 |

Aukam Graphite Project nears completion

The Aukam processing plant located close to the port city of Luderitz, is in its final phase of construction, with commercial production in its Graphite Project expected to commence soon.

Managed by Canadian outfit, Gratomic, the company appointed concrete expert Fanie Barnard to oversee rebar and baseplate installations and the pouring of concrete foundations at the processing plant, with the concrete work due to finish by end of November.

Gratomic said it was expecting to achieve commercial production later this year or early 2021. It had also announced further drilling in October, to assist in calculating a resource and to support the completion of a preliminary economic assessment for Aukam.

The company said the settling reservoir was being built and all components for the processing plant were now manufactured and assembly would be completed over the upcoming weeks.

“With multiple skilled crews now working on-site, we could not be more proud of the progress being made on our custom-designed processing plant,” Arno Brand, President and CEO of Gratomic, said.

Meanwhile, Gratomic announced that a local company, Pro Edge Steel, in Keetmanshoop is responsible for designing and supplying various structural base plates and steel frames. Pro Edge has delivered the first order of steel structures to the Aukam Processing site and they expect further delivery of the steel frames in short order.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Oil players gather in Cape Town

Oil players gather in Cape Town

10 June 2016

Berg Aukas project enters evaluation stage

Berg Aukas project enters evaluation stage

7 July 2014

Construction of Debmarine’s largest diamond recovery vessel progressing well – official

Construction of Debmarine’s largest diamond recovery vessel progressing well – official

27 March 2020

More fuel benefits, same cost

More fuel benefits, same cost

16 October 2015