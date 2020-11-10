Annual Cricket Awards slated for Friday

Cricket Namibia (CN) will to host the Annual Cricket Awards on Friday, 27 November at Wanderers Cricket Field.

Cricket Namibia Marketing Manager, Natalia Nauyoma in a statement said the event is only per invite due to COVID 19 regulations and the rest of the cricket followers can watch the live broadcast of the awards ceremony from the comfort of their homes on Cricket Namibia Facebook page at 18h:00.

Nauyoma said although 2020 has been a difficult year for the cricket fraternity due to the global pandemic, CN is still pleased to be able host the annual awards and that the winners are judged according to their 2019/2020 stats and performances.

According to Nauyoma the Richelieu Franchise competition was a great, positive start of cricket after the pandemic and they are happy to include new categories in the awards, which among them is the Richelieu Franchise T20 Top Batsman, Richelieu Franchise T20 Top Bowler and the Richelieu Franchise T20 Winner.

Below are the Cricket Namibia Annual Awards 2020 categories:

Spirit of Cricket Award 2019/2020

National Men’s Players’ Player of the Year 2019/2020

Most improved National Man’s Player 2019/2020

National Men’s Player of the Year Award 2019/2020

National Women’s Players’ Player of the Year 2019/2020

Most improved National Women’s Player 2019/2020

National Women’s Player of the Year Award 2019/2020

National Coach of the year 2019

Over 50’s Cricket World Cup Top Batsman

Over 50’s Cricket World Cup Top Bowler

Richelieu Franchise T20 Winner

Richelieu Franchise T20 Top Batsman

Richelieu Franchise T20 Top Bowler

Administrator of the Year 2019

Recognition for service to Cricket Namibia

CN Lifetime Honoree Member Award

Grounds Man of the Year 2019/2020

Premier League – 50 overs Winner

1st Division Central – 40 overs Winner

1st Division Coastal – 40 overs Winner

2nd Division – 30 overs Winner

Premier League T20 Winner

1st Division Central T20 Winner

1st Division Coastal T20 Winner

2nd Division T20 Winner

50 over Top Batsman Premier League 2019/2020

50 over Top Bowler Premier League 2019/2020

T20 Top Batsman Premier League 2019/2020

T20 Top Bowler Premier League 2019/2020

40 over Top Batsman 1st Division Central 2019/2020

40 over Top Bowler 1st Division Central 2019/2020

T20 Top Batsman 1st Division Central 2019/2020

T20 Top Bowler 1st Division Central 2019/2020

40 over Top Batsman 1st Division Coastal 2019/2020

40 over Top Bowler 1st Division Coastal 2019/2020

T20 Top Batsman 1st Division Coastal 2019/2020

T20 Top Bowler 1st Division Coastal 2019/2020

30 over Top Batsman 2nd Division 2019/2020

30 over Top Bowler 2nd Division 2019/2020

T20 Top Batsman 2nd Division 2019/2020

T20 Top Bowler 2nd Division 2019/2020

Under 13 Player of the Year 2019

Under 15 Player of the Year 2019

Under 19 Player of the Year 2019

Senior Club Scorer of the Year 2019/2020

Junior Club Scorer of the Year 2019/2020

Club Umpire of the Year 2019/2020

Most Improved Umpire of the year 2019/2020

Age group coach of the Year 2019

School coach of the Year 2019

Club coach of the Year 2019/2020