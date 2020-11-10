Select Page

Green Enterprise Solutions sponsors physical education programme

Corporate ICT services provider, Green Enterprise Solutions, has come on board as Gold Sponsor of the recently launched Integrated Physical Education and School Sports (IPESS) programme.

The programme which will see physical education and school sports become an intrinsic part of all school learners’ overall development, received N$350,000 from the company.

The technology company made the sponsorship at the back of technology’s central role in sports and education, through the use of fitness apps, instructional videos, online tutorials and wearable technology such as Fitbits.

“It gives us immense pleasure to be part of a programme so clearly focused on the youth of Namibia and their wellbeing. We see great potential for development and integration of technology that will assist the schools, trainers and the pupils themselves monitor their physical activities, exercise, keep track of their diet, receive new exercises and games through apps and most importantly monitor the achievements and milestones of the physical activities executed,” said Kehad Snydewel, MD of Green Enterprise Solutions.

The programme was launched by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service together with GIZ, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation.

f.l.t.r: Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Faustina Caley, MD of Green Enterprise Solutions, Kehad Snydewel, and the Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero, at the handover ceremony.

