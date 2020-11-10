Walvis Bay port records milestone – 413 trucks utilize the port terminals in 24-hrs

The Namibian Ports Authority last week recorded 413 truck visits in one day, which seamlessly went through its terminal gates as the trucks were either delivering or picking up cargo from the Port terminals.

This is the first of its kind and it bears directly on the effort s and resources invested by the entity in technology as the port continues to deliver on its promise of service above self to its valuable clients.

According to Richard Mutonga Ibwima, Manager Terminals at Namport, the increase of truck visits is

attributed to non adherence of vessels to the arrival schedule to the other ports.

He further accredited the milestone to the dedication, teamwork and constant communication among stakeholders who are involved across the value-chain and the timely attendance to all trucks

that visited the Port.

“We are currently engaged in a semi-gate automated project that will further enhance our efficiencies and better our service offerings to all our port terminals clients and also ensure better planning and

in turn serve the trucking community optimally,” he added.

When the Namibian Ports Authority constructed the new container terminal, which was officially inaugurated in August 2019, the upgrade of operating systems that were to be used at the new terminal were also required, and it is due to this investment in technology that the truckers can be guaranteed

smooth, hassle-free and seamless services.

“The entity is committed to offering continued superior customer service to the trucking community and therefor truckers encouraged to make use of Namport’s services as the company offers up to date facilities and a customer friendly environment at all times,” he concluded.