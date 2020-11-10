Local students studying in the U.S increase by 80% in the last five years

The U.S Embassy’s EducationUSA Office recently confirmed that 121 Namibian students are currently studying at U.S universities and colleges, an increase of over 80% in the last five years.

The data, was released in the annual ‘Open Doors Report’ by the U.S Department of State, showed that the number of Namibian students in the United States continues to increase, despite obstacles posed by COVID-19.

The report shows that of the 121 Namibian students, 57% are studying at the undergraduate level 30% at the graduate level and 13% are in non-degree programmes or optional and practical training.

U.S Ambassador Lisa Johnson said she is very encouraged to see these numbers rise again this year, because educational exchange between Namibian and the United States is a core part of diplomatic engagement.

“We want to see these numbers continue to grow and the U.S Embassy is ready to help any Namibian who wants to learn more about studying in the United States,” she added.

Pinias Oscar, EducationUSA Advisor at the U.S Embassy said there are five basic steps to applying to U.S universities and colleges.

The five steps are: researching your options, financing your studies, completing your application, applying for a student visa and preparing for your departure, he explained.

The U.S Embassy’s EducationUSA programme provides free advice and guidance to Namibians who want to study in the United States .

The programme promotes U.S higher education to students by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited post secondary institutions in the United States.

