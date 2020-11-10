ChiNamibia pleads for donations to assist vulnerable children as the festive season draws closer

The founding Director of Children of Namibia (ChiNamibia) Arts Education for Development, Kapenangutjiua Vetira, has requested for Christmas donations to assist the vulnerable children in the various communities.

ChiNamibia is a non-profit organisation that educates, empowers and develop children and young people through arts and culture.

According to Vetira, every year the organisation hosts an event for children where they give away the donated items to those needy community children as Christmas gifts.

“This year we would like to give to children whose parents were greatly affected by the pandemic and cannot even afford a decent present or gift for their children or a meal for Christmas,” she added.

Vetira said the organisation has been in existence since 2013, and they have been doing great work in the community and have been sponsored for various projects to develop young people.

“We run afternoon programmes at selected schools where we teach arts and culture to children and young people, but due to the current pandemic, the organisation could not function as most of our programs include contact and we could not generate any funding towards the programmes,” she explained.

Vetira said donors are free to donate items like toys, books, cloths, musical instruments canned food toiletries, games, blankets, shoes, hair accessories and paint or the public can assist in which ever way they can to make it a warm Christmas..

“We will be honoured to hear from any one as soon as possible and please feel free to contact us at any time on 0813005673 or at communication. [email protected],” she concluded.