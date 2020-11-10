Tragic incident at Dundee Precious Metals results in one fatality

A Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb employee sustained serious injuries while conducting maintenance activities in the waste processing plant, on Thursday.

The company in a statement issued said it dispatched first responders and emergency services personnel, and despite best efforts, the employee tragically succumbed to his injuries while being transported to hospital.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am reporting this tragic loss. Our immediate focus is on the welfare of our employee’s family, as well as our employees who have been impacted by this incident,” said Zebra Kasete, Vice President and Managing Director.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority, and this is a devastating reminder of the critical importance of safety in all aspects of our operations,” he added.

According to Kasete, plant operations were halted immediately following the incident and DPMT has advised the relevant authorities and will be cooperating fully in the investigation of this tragic incident.

“On behalf of the entire company, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to our employee’s family, friends and colleagues. We will work to provide all necessary support for his family and colleagues during this difficult time,” said Kasete.

Dundee is located in Tsumeb and the smelter was constructed in 1963 and is one of only a few in the world that can treat complex copper concentrates.