Geingob declares polling day a public holiday

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob has declared 25 November a public holiday for the purposes of the general election of members of regional councils and of members of local authority councils.

The announcement made on Thursday by the presidency in a statement is in accordance with the powers vested in the president by section 1(3) of the Public Holidays Act, 1990 (Act No. 26 of 1990).

Regional councils and local authorities form an integral part of the democratic governance system of Namibia and elections are conducted every five years.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of Namibia’s Electoral Commission, Notemba Tjipueja on Thursday said the commission is indeed ready and well-prepared to conduct the elections.