DStv to keep you glued to your screen this festive season – Family and friends can share the best moments together

Direct broadcast satellite service, DStv this festive season has invited viewers together with family and friends to join them for a feast of shows and sport to suit any moment.

“DStv keeps all customers at the heart of everything we do. Keeping customers engaged with amazing content and high anticipation of what lies ahead is key. It is with this in mind that the brand has altered its CI to reflect the hearts of customers, to showcase the vibrancy of the brand while highlighting that it is indeed a local brand that nourishes and encourages local stories,” said Multichoice Namibia MD, Roger Gertze.

According to Gertze, DStv wants everyone to be part of the family this festive season and celebrate moments together.

“This festive, you can experience any moment you wish. We know the comfort you feel watching content you can relate to and we’re adding those enjoyable moments to your line up with local show Arendsvlei on KykNet and The River on 1Magic,” he added.

The broadcast satellite service will also feature gripping content with Legacy on M-Net to give viewers some suspense and drama moments.

“We’ve got those edge of your seat moments when your heart races watching Premier League football on SuperSport. Let’s not forget how important those bonding moments are over the festive break where grandparents and family get to spend quality time with the kiddies watching Paw Patrol on Nick Jr,” he concluded.

For a full line up of the festive content headed your way on can visit https://www.dstvafrica.com/en-na

