Night Under the Stars – last concert for the year

The Goethe Institut Namibia is hosting its last Night Under the Stars concert for 2020 with performing artists Taylor Jaye and DJ Castro as well as some other special guests.

The gates will open on 20 November from 18:30 with free entrance and social distancing will be observed

DJ Castro said he is honoured to be part of the NUTS Finale 2020 and his fans expect something as energetic as always but also different.

“Music has been changing so many lives globally and I think we are beginning to reach that level here in Namibia with every new artist bringing their A-game to the table, which is a plus for Namibian as a whole,” he said.

Namibia can also expect Taylor Jaye to grace the stage with her vibrant personality and some vocals in the khoekhoegowab language. The multi-talented, award-winning Namibian artist is known for reaching the highs in music, winning awards for exploring the House genre, running her own media production company, producing her own music and collaborating with musicians across Africa.

“This has been one of the most challenging years for the creative industry and we hope to end this year on a high note with a spectacular concert featuring two local musicians,” said Michelle Namases of the Goethe Institut.

“We have done our best to adapt our programmes to withstand the challenges of this year and continue offering creatives the opportunity to be part of the cultural exchange that we stand for and this concert will also serve as the official farewell to the Director of the Institut, Daniel Stoevesandt, who is leaving early next year.

Night Under the Stars has since 2014 provided many young and upcoming Namibian musicians with the opportunity to showcase their talents through a live performance. Even though backing tracks are allowed, they only permit live vocals to maintain the authenticity and organic aspect of music as a form of art.