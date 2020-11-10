One Africa TV’s daytime education show grows within first 7 months

Having broadcast over 2,600 lessons since 13 April when schools remained closed while the country was in lockdown, One Africa TV’s #LearnOnOne show will continue to stay on as daytime TV educational platform.

The programme is available on more than 300,000 DStv and GOtv decoders and reaching over

478, 000 online video viewers since April 2020. While initially offering only senior secondary school material, the platform has expanded its offering to now include Early Childhood Development and Primary School lessons from Grade 0 to 7.

Starting from 53c per lesson on GOtv (available around urban centres) and from 78c per lesson on DStv (available everywhere in Namibia), #LearnOnOne aims to bridge the digital divide and provide access to quality extra classes for children and adult learners in rural areas and from lower-income groups.

The cost of viewing on TV is a game-changer for learners who are unable to access traditional extra classes normally costing anything between N$ 100 to N$200 per lesson.

“#LearnOnOne has grown exponentially within its first 7 months. Launched on the 13th of April this year with 8 lessons a day, it went from from one content provider to over 2, 613 lessons as of early November and 5 content partners,” #LearnOnOne Project Leader and One Africa TV Content Manager Taleni Shimhopileni said.

#LearnOnOne is made possible by content sponsorship and financial partners; St. Paul’s College teacher Leonnie Visser, Namibia Media Holdings’ My Zone youth brand, Eduvision, PWC Omuhoko Trust, Allan Gray & Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, Ohlthaver & List, Nampower, Santam Namibia, FnB Namibia, Kalahari Holdings Limited, Capricorn Group, Namdeb, Hollard, Intelsat, Indongo group, Ernst & Young and Metro Namibia.